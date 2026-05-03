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3 injured after vehicle strikes 7 cars, flips over in Montgomery Co.

Will Vitka | will.vitka@wtop.com

May 3, 2026, 7:04 PM

Three people were injured Sunday when the vehicle they were in struck seven other vehicles and flipped over. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire & Rescue)

Three people were injured Sunday afternoon in Montgomery County, Maryland, after a vehicle struck seven other cars and flipped over.

The crash happened in front of the Shake Shack at the Cabin John Shopping Center in the 7900 block of Tuckerman Lane, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer.

It happened shortly after 1 p.m.

He said the vehicle lost control for “unknown” reasons.

The driver was trapped inside and had to be extricated by first responders.

Three adults were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An aerial view of the area is below.

CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE. (Courtesy Google Maps)

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Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

will.vitka@wtop.com

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