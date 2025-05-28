Man dies after altercation at Silver Diner in Rockville, police say

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are asking for witnesses to come forward with information about the death of a man at the Silver Diner in Rockville last week.

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are asking for witnesses to come forward with information about the death of a man at the Silver Diner in Rockville last week.

According to police, 49-year-old Fredi Torres, of Gaithersburg, was unresponsive when police showed up to the restaurant on Rockville Pike on May 21.

In a statement, restaurant spokesperson Vicki Bendure said Torres appeared to be intoxicated that night and had been asked to leave by the manager. After leaving, he returned to the Silver Diner and assaulted the manager, according to Bendure.

While restaurant workers restrained Torres, he “passed out,” the restaurant’s statement said. Police did not confirm the restaurant’s account of what happened.

Responding officers began CPR and the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service took Torres to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they are awaiting the results of an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the cause of Torres’ death.

Anyone who witnessed what happened can submit an anonymous tip via Montgomery County Crime Solvers or call 1-866-411-8477.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.