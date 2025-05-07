Montgomery Co. wants to crack down on pay to join parties at houses in neighborhoods

After numerous complaints last year of large house and pool parties that people would pay to get into, leaders in Montgomery County, Maryland, are trying to crack down on them with heftier fines.

A bill introduced by Montgomery County Council members Dawn Luedtke and Andrew Friedson on Tuesday would increase the fines for unlicensed for-profit parties that are open to the general public from $500 to $5,000 dollars.

While it is already illegal, Bill 13-25 would provide more effective tools to shut down an unlicensed party for gain or profit.

The council members claim unlicensed commercial parties create safety and traffic problem in neighborhoods with noise disturbances, intoxicated partygoers and overcrowded parking on small residential streets.

In a statement Friedson said: “These unlawful parties have turned residential homes into promoted nightclubs and wreaked havoc on neighborhoods in our community.”

Last year, a party titled the “WetDreams Mansion Pool Party” caused numerous concerns from neighbors on Stapleford Hall Drive in Potomac.

At the time, community members said they called police and fire crews about their neighborhood being packed full of cars and seeing illegal fireworks at the party.

The party was ultimately not shut down.

The new bill would not affect any private party hosted at a residence by a nonprofit organization.

“This already illegal activity is creating unsafe situations in too many communities. Residents are rightfully asking for the county to take action,” Luedtke said in the statement.

The Montgomery County Council will hold a public hearing non the bill on June 10.

