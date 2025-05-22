Will Jawando announces run for Montgomery County executive

At-Large Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando (D) said Wednesday he will run to replace current County Executive Marc Elrich (D), who is term-limited and cannot run for a third term next year.

Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando, right, gives remarks after County Executive Marc Elrich endorsed Jawando to succeed him in the position next year. (William J. Ford/Maryland Matters)

Elrich was on hand Wednesday night with at least 200 others for Jawando’s announcement at Citizens and Culture in Silver Spring.

“People need to know you’re going to fight. If they know you’re going to fight, they respect you. They deal with you,” Elrich said. “That’s one of the things that I like about Will, and what I think he brings to this race is that kind of leadership.

“The other thing is independence. You cannot elect the county executive who already has millions of dollars from developers,” he said.

Other speakers included fellow Democratic County Councilmembers Laurie-Anne Sayles and Kristin Mink, and former “The Real Housewives of Potomac” cast member Candiace Dillard Bassett. Support also came from Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy (D), who is heavily favored in a June 3 special election for county executive there to fill out the term of former Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D), who was elected to the U.S. Senate last fall.

“It matters who you elect as executives in this capital region,” said Braveboy, pointing to the challenges from the Trump administration for local governments. “I can’t think of a brighter, smarter, tougher person for Montgomery County than you. We’re all about diversity, equity and inclusion. We’re going to keep talking about it.”

Jawando, 42, was elected in 2018 to an at-large council seat from the county of 1 million people, the state’s largest. He’s an attorney who’s worked in the U.S. Senate for then-Sen. Barack Obama and for former Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown. He was the first to announce a bid for the Democratic nomination to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, but he withdrew in October 2023.

On Wednesday, Jawando highlighted some of his priorities as county executive, such as supporting rent stabilization and affordable housing, continuing to invest in the public schools and supporting small businesses, which he said represent about 80% of county businesses.

He touched on the importance of diversity and the “beautiful tapestry” at the restaurant and throughout the county. He talked about his family, including his parents, a Nigerian father and white mother who moved to Montgomery from his mother’s home state of Kansas in 1980.

Besides Jawando walking on stage and his wife, Michele, giving rousing remarks, some of the biggest applause came when he mentioned potholes.

“I promise to fix your potholes in your neighborhood. I know that’s a problem,” he said. “When you have good streets, you have good commerce, and you have good safety. It’s a good thing.”

At least two other candidates have announced bids for county executive. Celeste Iroha, a registered medical assistant, was the first person to announce in March, according to Bethesda Today, whike At-Large County Councilmember Evan Glass (D) said Wednesday he qualified to use the county’s public financing option. Glass, who was the first openly LGBTQ+ member of the council when elected in 2018, would become the first as county executive, if elected.

County Councilmember Andrew Friedson (D) is expected to also enter the county executive race.

Montgomery and Prince George’s aren’t the only counties getting new leaders. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball (D) and Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman (D) are both term limited and cannot seek a third term next year.

In Baltimore County, former state Sen. Kathy Klausmeier (D) was appointed replace County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. when he was elected to Congress last fall, but she is not expected to seek reelection next year. Baltimore County Councilman Pat Young (D), one of four Democrats eyeing the executive’s seat, announced Wednesday he will be the first candidate in the race to fund his campaign through public financing. The council approved the law in 2021 and funds will be available for disbursements next month for the 2026 election cycle.

Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater (D) and Harford County Executive Robert Cassilly (R) are both able to run for reelection next year.