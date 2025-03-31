Potomac man hid in grandmother’s bedroom closet before attacking and killing her, police say

A Potomac man was charged with murdering his grandmother on Monday after he walked into the Rockville City Police Station and said he killed her, police said.

Editor’s note: The story below contains graphic details. Reader discretion is advised.

A Potomac, Maryland, man was charged with the murder of his grandmother after he walked into the Rockville City Police Station on Sunday and said he killed her, according to authorities.

Charging documents say 27-year-old Spencer Dillon Hamilton told police he hid in his grandma’s bedroom closet in anticipation of killing her. Around 4 a.m. Sunday, he emerged from the closet and attacked his grandmother, 87-year-old Pauline Yvonne Titus-Dillon, as she was exiting the bathroom, the documents state.

Hamilton stabbed her in the back and head, and strangled and punched her before moving her body to the bathroom and taking her phone, credit card and laptop, according to police.

When first responders went to the home, they found Titus-Dillon unresponsive in the bathroom. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hamilton was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. A judge Monday ordered a competency exam for Hamilton, who’s being held in jail without bond.

