Man arrested in connection with double homicide in Montgomery Co.

Montgomery County Police have arrested a man in connection to the double homicide of a man and a woman that were discovered Friday within a half-mile of each other.

Police said Friday night they had taken 25-year-old Kaloyan Dimov Stoev into custody.

The first body — a man — was found inside a stopped car at the intersection of Shady Grove Road and Research Boulevard at about 3:15 a.m. Bullet holes could be seen on the outside of the car, police said in a release.

Montgomery County police spokesman Carlos Cortes said officers from the Rockville City Police Department were called to a hotel less than half a mile away, at 2 Research Court, at about 7:40 a.m. There, officers found another body — a woman — with gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

“Our detectives are on scene, they are determining whether or not these two cases are related. At this point, we just don’t have that information,” Cortes said.

There were evidence markers strewn about the hotel parking lot, and what appeared to be bullet holes could be seen on the hood, side and windshield of the car. Cortes said there is no immediate threat to the public.

He also said investigators are reviewing security video and have a helicopter searching the area. They are also talking to anyone who was in the area.

“We’re speaking with employees, we’re trying to locate witnesses,” Cortes said.

The bodies were transported to the medical examiner in Baltimore, where an autopsy will be conducted to officially determine the cause and manner of death. Their identities have not yet be released.

Police are asking anyone who saw or heard anything to contact them.

WTOP’s Ciara Wells contributed to this report.

