Man who shot at group after getting kicked out of Silver Spring nightclub, killing 1, convicted of murder

A 32-year-old man was convicted Wednesday night on several charges, including murder, after he opened fire on a group in a Silver Spring parking garage in July 2023.

Ramone Ramsay faces life in prison after a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and several other firearms violations.

The charges stemmed from a shooting in the early morning hours July 8, 2023. Ramsay had just been kicked out of a Downtown Silver Spring nightclub due to his behavior when he opened fire on a group in a nearby parking garage in the area of Thayer and Silver Spring avenues, fatally striking 21-year-old Kymani Bailey, prosecutors said in a news release.

“The defendant was thrown out of the bar. He went from the bar, to his car, grabbed a gun, drove back toward the establishment he had been thrown out of, he had no contact whatsoever with the two young women that he shot at nor the young man that he killed, whose mother stands with me here today, until he opened fire at them as they were making their way to their car,” Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said during a news conference Thursday.

It happened on the first day of Montgomery County’s paid Saturday parking, which county officials said will help pay for more lighting, cameras and other safety and security measures for facilities in Downtown Silver Spring and other areas.

“The victim, whose life was taken in this case, was simply walking two young women back to their car, and he was shot at by an individual who did not even know who he was — who he had never seen before,” McCarthy said.

Bailey’s mother also spoke alongside McCarthy on Thursday.

“He was just 21 years old. He was a kind and loving person. He has lots of friends and lots of family members and co-workers that were grieving that his life was taken so soon.”

According to prosecutors, Ramsay was sentenced to nine years in prison in 2015 for drug and firearms possession. He received a “compassionate release” due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“He was under an order of deportation as well,” McCarthy said.

Ramsay is scheduled for sentencing on April 28.

