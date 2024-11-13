Man charged with exposing himself in Montgomery Co. Ledo’s, Safeway, may have other victims, police say

A 31-year-old man has been charged in Montgomery County, Maryland, with indecent exposure at a pizza restaurant and grocery store, and police are asking anyone who may have been a victim to come forward.

And, WTOP has learned that at the time of his arrest, the man was on probation after serving four months in jail for a similar conviction of exposing himself last year.

Montgomery County Police say that on Oct. 31, Steven Randolph walked into the Ledo’s Pizza on Olney Laytonsville Road while employees were preparing to open the restaurant.

“After telling Randolph that they were not open at the time, the employee turned to see Randolph exposing himself in the middle of the restaurant. When the employee screamed, Randolph ran out of the restaurant,” according to a news release.

During the investigation, Randolph was identified as the suspect and a responding officer recalled having seen a man matching his description at a nearby business earlier that day.

According to police, Randolph was seen on surveillance footage and positively identified.

Online records show Randolph was allegedly in violation of supervised probation, after being convicted earlier this year for an indecent exposure arrest in August 2023.

Court records show that Randolph was sentenced to serve four months in jail in March 2024, followed by two years of supervised probation. However, Randolph was due in Montgomery County District Court on Nov. 21 for a violation of probation hearing.

On Wednesday, Nov. 6, Montgomery County police got a call reporting a man exposing himself at the Safeway on Spartan Road in Olney. According to the news release, Randolph was located at nearby bus stop, taken into custody without incident, and transported to an area hospital for treatment of an injury sustained before the crime.

Montgomery County police believe there may be additional victims who have not contacted police, and ask anyone who believes themselves to be a victim to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.

