Woman kidnapped at gunpoint in Bethesda, suspect surrenders after barricading inside car

A dramatic scene unfolded in Bethesda, Maryland, on Friday afternoon after a woman was reportedly kidnapped at gunpoint by a man who then barricaded himself inside a car.

Montgomery County police said around 2:30 p.m. Friday they responded to a call about a kidnapping on Old Georgetown Road near Democracy Boulevard.

Officers spotted the suspect’s car on the move nearby with a woman inside.

They followed the vehicle to Rockledge Drive near Interstate 270, where the woman jumped out and told police the suspect — someone she knew — had abducted her at gunpoint.

The pursuit continued along toward Old Georgetown Road and Beech Avenue, where the suspect barricaded himself inside the car.

Police briefly blocked off the road while in a standoff with the vehicle’s driver.

Montgomery County’s Emergency Response Team was called in, and after negotiations, the man surrendered peacefully.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released, but he is now in custody. A firearm was recovered from the vehicle.

WTOP’s Ciara Wells contributed to this report.

