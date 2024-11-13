13-year-old charged in Bethesda burglaries

A 13-year-old boy was arrested and charged this week in connection with two business burglaries in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Two other young boys, one 11 and the other 12, have been released to their guardians.

In the predawn hours on Tuesday, Montgomery County police reported to the Superior Auto Service in the 12200 block of Wilkins Avenue in North Bethesda for reports of a burglary.

Police say the three boys broke into the building, stole property and ran off.

While police were on the scene, they got another call of a robbery nearby at RMA Transportation. Police say that as the kids were breaking into that building, employees that were still inside confronted them and the kids ran off.

Police caught the three boys nearby with the stolen merchandise in their possession.

The 13-year-old was charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and conspiracy — before they were released to their guardian.

Below is a map of where the break-ins occurred:

