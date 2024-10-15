Live Radio
Scammers are cruising Montgomery Co. parking lots looking for dented cars

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

October 15, 2024, 10:42 AM

Scammers are claiming that they can remove a dent from your car, but they are more likely going to put a dent in your wallet, according to police in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Montgomery County police in 2nd District are warning that cars covered in decals that read ‘Mobile Dent Repair’ are roaming area shopping centers and business parks offering on the spot dent repair for payment.

One shopper told NBC Washington that he sees scammers often at the Sumner Village Shopping Center in Bethesda: “Working on an elderly woman’s car and it, and I hate to say, just looking at the car with all of those logos on it, it looked kind of sketchy just in general, and the woman didn’t seem overly happy.”

In a notice posted online by the police department, it said people offering these services are not licensed businesses — and are likely to damage your car further.

If you see these scammers, police ask that you refuse any request for business and call Montgomery County police’s nonemergency line at 301-279-8000 to report the incident.

Luke Lukert

Since joining WTOP Luke Lukert has held just about every job in the newsroom from producer to web writer and now he works as a full-time reporter. He is an avid fan of UGA football. Go Dawgs!

llukert@wtop.com

