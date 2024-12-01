1 dead following Beltway crash in Silver Spring

One person is dead after a vehicle struck a pedestrian on the Capital Beltway in Montgomery County, Maryland, early Tuesday morning.

One person is dead after a vehicle struck a pedestrian on the Capital Beltway in Montgomery County, Maryland, early Tuesday morning.

Maryland State Police said troopers based out of its Rockville Barrack responded to the Inner Loop of Interstate 495 near University Boulevard for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian around 3:30 a.m.

The pedestrian was on the Beltway and was struck and killed by a Ford vehicle. The driver remained at the scene of the crash.

The pedestrian’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification, police said.

The WTOP Traffic Center reported all Inner Loop lanes after University Boulevard were closed for about an hour for a crash investigation. All lanes reopened before 8 a.m.

Below is a map of where the crash took place.

