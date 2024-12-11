Police: Video shows suspects loading huge bags, carrying stolen items from Bethesda retail stores

Montgomery County, Maryland, police have released store surveillance videos and photos, showing people loading huge bags with stolen clothes and retail products, slinging them over their shoulders, and walking out of stores.

Police said the videos and photos released Wednesday show 10 suspects, who entered Target and Gap stores, and CVS Pharmacy locations in Chevy Chase and Bethesda, between Aug. 11 and Nov. 24.

The suspects in the footage grabbed an undisclosed amount of merchandise and left without paying.

Detectives reviewed the surveillance cameras of the stores and obtained the above videos and images of the suspects.

Police ask anyone with information about the suspects or crimes to visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County website and submit an anonymous tip, or call 1-866-411-8477.

Montgomery County police provided the date, business and address of the related thefts:

Sunday, Aug. 11: CVS Pharmacy at 3820 Chaplin Place

Friday, Aug. 23: Target at 6831 Wisconsin Avenue

Monday, Aug. 26: CVS Pharmacy at 3820 Chaplin Place

Thursday, Sept. 12: Target at 6831 Wisconsin Avenue

Wednesday, Oct. 2: Gap at 5430 Wisconsin Avenue

Friday, Oct. 11: CVS Pharmacy at 7809 Wisconsin Avenue

Friday, Oct. 11: CVS Pharmacy at 3820 Chaplin Place

Thursday, Nov. 14: Target at 6831 Wisconsin Avenue

Sunday, Nov. 24: Target at 6831 Wisconsin Avenue

Tips with information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward from $250 up to $10,000, according to police.

