Maryland State Police stage stunning rescue of 4 stranded kayakers in Montgomery Co.

October 7, 2024, 3:09 PM

Four kayakers who got stranded in the Potomac River’s rough waters Sunday were rescued by a Maryland State Police chopper.

Footage posted to social media shows Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 3 — which is based out of Frederick — conduct the hoist during the missions.

Montgomery County swift water rescue personnel assisted on the ground.

First responders had requested an aerial rescue because rescue boats couldn’t get to where the kayakers were stranded.

Pilots hovered the AW-139 helicopter above the Potomac River through three separate hoists, rescuing four victims via the rescue basket.

They were taken to Loudoun County, Virginia.

No injuries were reported.

