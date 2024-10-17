A 17-year-old girl has been killed when a vehicle struck a wooden light pole in Montgomery County, Maryland.

A 17-year-old girl has been killed and two of her friends have critical injuries when a vehicle struck a wooden light pole while they were on their way to school in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Sherwood High School in Sandy Spring said in a letter that the community grieves the loss of the senior, whose “vibrant presence touched many.”

“Losing a young life is one of the most difficult and painful experiences we face as a community,” Sherwood High School Principal Timothy Britton wrote.

It happened shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Norwood Road and Nesbitt Farm Lane in Sandy Spring.

Two occupants of the vehicle, a teenage boy and girl, both 17, were taken to the hospital in “critical condition,” Montgomery County police said. They are also students of the school.

Sherwood High School said that psychologists, social workers and counselors will be available to students and staff in the coming days.

The crash investigation shut down roads at the site of the crash.

