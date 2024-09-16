Woman sitting on bench stabbed outside Friendship Heights Metro station

A woman sitting on a bench was stabbed outside the Friendship Heights Metro station Monday morning, and police have the person accused of stabbing her thanks to a witness who saw what happened.

Montgomery County police said they got a call around 9:20 a.m. for a report of a stabbing in the area of 2 Wisconsin Circle.

There, they found a 66-yer-old woman with stab wounds on her body. She was taken to a hospital for treatment in “critical condition,” police said in a news release.

Police arrested Marcus Dwayne Jackson, 39, of D.C. after he fled the scene. Police said a good Samaritan called 911 and followed Jackson to the area of Connecticut and Western avenues, where D.C. police took him into custody.

Jackson was charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, possession of a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure, among others. He was taken to the D.C. detention center and is awaiting extradition to Montgomery County.

Jackson and the woman didn’t know each other and it was an isolated incident, police said.

Below is a map of where the stabbing took place:

