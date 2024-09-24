Toys for Tots needs Christmas miracle in Montgomery County

Even though Montgomery County, Maryland, is one of the wealthiest areas in the U.S., its biggest toy drive of the year may be canceled.

“I’ve been having a lot of problems with the real estate companies here, and owners of warehouses that will not donate to me to have Toys for Tots,” said Elizabeth Scott, the Montgomery County coordinator of Toys for Tots.

She told WTOP that, since June, she has had no luck finding an 8,000- to 10,000-square-foot warehouse to collect, separate, bag and distribute toys for this holiday season.

“We have a month to find one or it’s hopeless,” Scott said. “I’ve reached out to the Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and the mayor of Gaithersburg, and I’ve heard nothing back.”

Last year, over 22,000 children in Montgomery County received more than 44,000 toys thanks to Toys for Tots.

Scott said she has been a part of Toys for Tots since she and her children were recipients 58 years ago.

“This is the most rewarding thing God could give to me,” Scott said. “It’s my way of saying thank you and giving back.”

