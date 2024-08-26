Silver Spring teen arrested at Dulles in connection with May double homicide

A 15-year-old Silver Spring boy has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with a double homicide that took place at Nolte Local Park.

A 15-year-old Silver Spring, Maryland, boy has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with a double homicide that took place at Nolte Local Park during Memorial Day weekend earlier this year.

Onyx Santana Austin was arrested Monday at Dulles International Airport in Virginia after being identified as a suspect by the Major Crimes Division of the Montgomery County Police Department.

After the shooting, police said Austin fled the country and was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents upon his return to the United States.

Authorities did not specify which country Austin went to after the shooting.

On Sunday, May 26, two 20-year-old men — Quincy Johnson, of Takoma Park, and D’Andre Wint, of Lanham — were shot and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Montgomery County police told WTOP the body of one of the men was found on the park’s basketball court.

Austin is being charged as an adult and is being held in Virginia and awaiting extradition to Montgomery County.

