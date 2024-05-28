Hush Money Trial: The latest | What happens next? | Trump reacts | Manhattan DA reacts | Republican lawmakers react
Police identify 2 men killed in shooting at Montgomery Co. park

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

May 28, 2024, 5:38 PM

Two 20-year-old men from Maryland, were killed in a Sunday evening shooting at Nolte Local Park in Silver Spring, Montgomery County police said Tuesday.

Police responded to a shooting at the park just before 7 p.m. Sunday and found Quincy Johnson, of Takoma Park, and D’Andre Wint, of Lanham, shot. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a news release.

Montgomery County police told WTOP one of the men was found on the park’s basketball court.

“We do know that there were several people who were in the area when the shooting happened. Detectives are working to canvass the area and talk to any potential witnesses,” Montgomery County Police Department spokesperson Shiera Goff said during a Sunday news conference.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Police asked anyone with information on the shooting to visit the P3 Tips website or call 866-411-8477. The department is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting occurred.

