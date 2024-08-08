Firefighter hurt, 15 without a home in Silver Spring apartment fire

Fifteen people are without a home and a firefighter was taken to the hospital following an apartment fire in Silver Spring, Maryland, Thursday morning.

Fifteen people are without a home and a firefighter was taken to the hospital following an apartment fire in Silver Spring, Maryland, Thursday morning.

Montgomery County Fire and EMS responded to the Lockwood Apartments just before 6 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Officials said six apartments were condemned.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No residents were hurt.

According to officials, the cause of the fire was “electrical in nature” — specifically, a fan motor blew.

Damage estimates are above $600,000.

WTOP’s Will Vitka contributed to this report.

