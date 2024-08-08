Live Radio
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Firefighter hurt, 15 without…

Firefighter hurt, 15 without a home in Silver Spring apartment fire

Grace Newton | grace.newton@wtop.com

August 8, 2024, 10:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Frefighters was hurt after a fire ripped through a Silver Spring apartment complex Thursday. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)
Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service
Fire officials say the fire caused $600,000 in damages. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)
Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service
At least 15 people were displaced after a fire ripped through an apartment complex in Silver Spring. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)
Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service
(1/3)

Fifteen people are without a home and a firefighter was taken to the hospital following an apartment fire in Silver Spring, Maryland, Thursday morning.

Montgomery County Fire and EMS responded to the Lockwood Apartments just before 6 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Officials said six apartments were condemned.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No residents were hurt.

According to officials, the cause of the fire was “electrical in nature” — specifically, a fan motor blew.

Damage estimates are above $600,000.

WTOP’s Will Vitka contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Grace Newton

Grace Newton is an Associate Producer at WTOP. She also works as an associate producer for NPR Newscast. Grace was born and raised in North Carolina but has lived in D.C. since 2018. Grace graduated from American University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and minor in art history in 2022.

grace.newton@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up