Fire breaks out overnight at Montgomery County church, causing more than $5 million in damages

An overnight fire at a church in Montgomery County, Maryland, destroyed its organ, piano and roof, costing some $5 million in damages, fire officials said.

A fire was reported at Spencerville Seventh Day Adventist Church on New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring around 1:45 a.m. Friday. Smoke was leaking through the church’s roof when fire crews arrived.

“Likely the fire had been burning for a while, at least smoldering, because when firefighters first got here, they did have some very high heat conditions and some pretty heavy smoke,” Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Piringer told WTOP’s partners at 7News, adding that it took three hours to beat the flames.

The fire appeared to have started inside the audiovisual control booth of the church near the sanctuary area. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said on X that the fire was “accidental” and told the church the cause was “electrical.”

The fire cause caused significant damages to the building, including the sanctuary, church officials said in a statement. The organ was left with “virtually no pipes remaining,” while the technical systems for the audio booth area were destroyed. The piano was also damaged in the fire.

The building was vacant at the time of the fire. No injures have been reported.

In a post on X, Piringer said damage to the church is likely to be more than $5 million.

Spencerville Church plans to hold its Saturday Sabbath worship services in the

auditorium of the General Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, located at 12501 Old Columbia

Pike in Silver Spring starting at 11:30 a.m.

