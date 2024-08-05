Students and parents attend 5th Annual Montgomery County Back to School Fair

Montgomery County families attended the public school system's 5th annual Back-to-School Fair at Westfield Wheaton Mall on Saturday.

Montgomery County Public Schools brought friendly staff and resources to aid incoming students from across the county at Westfield Wheaton Mall during its Aug. 24, 2024, back-to-school event. (WTOP/Dick Uliano) WTOP/Dick Uliano Westfield Wheaton Mall in Maryland transformed into a back-to-school paradise for Montgomery County Public Schools families on Aug. 24, 2024. (WTOP/Dick Uliano) WTOP/Dick Uliano Westfield Wheaton Mall’s parking lot bought Montgomery County, Maryland, families closer to public school resources ahead of the return to classes. The Montgomery County Public Schools event continued for most of Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. (WTOP/Dick Uliano) WTOP/Dick Uliano Montgomery County Public Schools staff helped young students from across the county during the Aug. 24, 2024, Back to School event at Westfield Wheaton Mall. (WTOP/Dick Uliano) WTOP/Dick Uliano ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

From vaping, the cost of school supplies to cellphone policies, the WTOP team is studying up on hot-button topics in education across the D.C. region.

Before school bells ring Monday morning in Montgomery County, Maryland, the public school system held its 5th annual Back-to-School Fair at Westfield Wheaton Mall on Saturday.

A big section of the mall’s parking garage was used as space for the fun and games, immunizations and health checks. Meanwhile, row after row of tables bearing useful information were staffed by personnel ready to answer any questions by students and families.

“This is such a great community event. It’s fantastic to be able to connect our parents with resources they need. We’ve got a line for immunizations which is going to make sure our kids arrive to school safely. This is also a great way to get our kids excited for the school year,” said Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Thomas Taylor.

Students checked out tables and exhibits on a wide variety of topics. Student leaders provided information about student government, representatives from the theater group Imagination Stage chatted with students about theater and there was information about nature, Girl Scout and YMCA programs.

“I’m super-excited for school … just seeing all the new people. The teachers at my school are great and the community is amazing. … I’m looking forward to meeting new people, building new relationships. … And I’m just really excited to learn new things, ” said Ella Wan, incoming 8th grader at Neelsville Middle School and a representative on the County Junior Council, representing middle school students countywide.

Students strolled the aisles at the fair. Some danced to music played by a DJ, while others played games or visited a first responder’s exhibit.

Some students attending the fair talked about their hopes and ambitions for the 2024-2025 school year.

“I just want to have fun … I want to get good grades and I’m really looking forward to the soccer team,” said Halleluia Endalkachew, who is entering 8th grade at Benjamin Banneker Middle School.

Moving up a grade is exciting for students, even more exciting for children changing schools — moving from elementary to middle or middle to high school.

“I’m excited for the new chapter in my life. I can’t wait. … It’s going to be a challenge, but to be fair, everything new is a little bit of a challenge, so I’m going to have to get used to it. But after a while, I think I’ll get the grasp of it,” said Paulia Bandio, who is entering 9th grade at Paint Branch High School.

Some students had advice for other students entering the grades they just completed.

“You should not get yourself into dramatic people or any toxic stuff, because that’s going to pull you away mentally. … Socialize with good people … be yourself,” said Wongeo Dagnew, who is entering her freshman year at Springbrook High School.

