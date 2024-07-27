Live Radio
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery Co. police, Hyundai…

Montgomery Co. police, Hyundai host anti-theft car clinic

WTOP Staff

July 27, 2024, 6:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

If you own one the Hyundai vehicles that’s easy to steal — Montgomery County police and the car company have some help for you.

They are teaming up for an event next weekend at Paint Branch Hill School.

You can receive a software update for your car and a steering wheel lock to help prevent it from being stolen.

Thefts of Hyundai vehicles have spiked in the county and around the nation following the rise of a 2022 social media trend showing how to easily steel the vehicles.

The event is for Hyundai’s manufactured between 2001 and 2021. The clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 2 and Aug. 3, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 4.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up