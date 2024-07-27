Montgomery Co. police, Hyundai host anti-theft car clinic

If you own one the Hyundai vehicles that's easy to steal — Montgomery County police and the car company have some help for you.

They are teaming up for an event next weekend at Paint Branch Hill School.

You can receive a software update for your car and a steering wheel lock to help prevent it from being stolen.

Thefts of Hyundai vehicles have spiked in the county and around the nation following the rise of a 2022 social media trend showing how to easily steel the vehicles.

The event is for Hyundai’s manufactured between 2001 and 2021. The clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 2 and Aug. 3, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 4.

