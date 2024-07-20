Gaithersburg party called off by Montgomery Co. police

Officials told WTOP that the event was a paid house party, similar to others that have taken place across the county.

A party scheduled to be thrown at a Gaithersburg, Maryland, mansion Saturday night isn’t going to happen, according to Montgomery County police.

In an Instagram post, the department announced that “an event” in the 5900 block of Sundown Road has been canceled.

Officials told WTOP that the event was a paid house party, similar to others that have taken place across the county, including one at a Potomac mansion last month that neighbors said caused major disruptions.

After a conversation with police, the homeowner agreed to contact the promoter and cancel the event, according to officials. The promoter is also contacting ticket holders to inform them that the party is off.

Officers will be at the address Saturday night, where they’ll advise any would-be partygoers to stay away from the area and contact event organizers for a refund, according to the Instagram post.

The Sundown Road address given by police belongs to Sundown Manor, a wedding and events space.

Earl Stoddard, the Assistant Chief Administrative Officer for the county, told WTOP earlier this month that local agencies were focused on monitoring such parties, including through the formation of “teams prepared to respond to them.”

