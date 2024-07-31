Cameras could be coming for loud cars with modified exhausts in Montgomery Co.

Montgomery County, Maryland, is looking to cut down on loud cars with modified exhausts by using noise capturing cameras.

“These modified mufflers interrupt sleep, they create noise levels that prohibit just simple conversations,” Montgomery Council Vice President Kate Stewart said as she introduced a bill that would establish a noise camera pilot program.

She cited numerous health and quality of life impacts as the main reason for the noise cameras.

“Noise pollution is linked to physical and mental health issues in children and adults. It is linked to depression, heart disease, cognitive impairment, impairments and strokes,” Stewart said.

Currently, state law says vehicles have a sound limit of 80 decibels. These cameras are able to capture video of offenders if their car is at least five decibels above that standard.

If passed, the Montgomery County Police Department would issue a warning for the first offense caught by noise cameras, and a fine that would not exceed $75 for following offenses.

Councilmember Natali Fani-González already has three roads in mind if the bill passes: Georgia Avenue, University Boulevard and Connecticut Avenue.

“These are roads that were created to have cars going fast. And let me just tell you, folks who tend to modify their cars do that. They drive fast,” she said during Tuesday’s council meeting.

The first public hearing on this bill is Sept. 17.

