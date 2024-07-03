Live Radio
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » 3 injured, illegal fireworks…

3 injured, illegal fireworks spread across roadway after Montgomery Co. car crash

Andrew Alsbrooks | aalsbrooks@wtop.com

July 4, 2024, 11:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A fiery early morning crash Wednesday on Interstate 270 in Montgomery County, Maryland, left at least three people injured and scattered illegal fireworks across the roadway, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

Montgomery County officials said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on I-270 near Montrose Road in Rockville when two cars traveling southbound slammed into the Jersey wall. One of them burst into flames and the driver fled the scene.

The three people in the other car were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Multiple bags of fireworks, which are banned in Montgomery County, were found in one of the cars and strewn across the road, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer.

Piringer said in a post on X that the fireworks were confiscated.

A few southbound lanes were blocked on I-270 by emergency medical services at the scene, but the roadway was completely cleared by 5:40 a.m.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up