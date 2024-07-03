3 injured, illegal fireworks spread across roadway after Montgomery Co. car crash

A fiery early morning crash Wednesday on Interstate 270 left at least three people injured and left illegal fireworks strewn across the roadway.

A fiery early morning crash Wednesday on Interstate 270 in Montgomery County, Maryland, left at least three people injured and scattered illegal fireworks across the roadway, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

Montgomery County officials said the crash happened around 4 a.m. on I-270 near Montrose Road in Rockville when two cars traveling southbound slammed into the Jersey wall. One of them burst into flames and the driver fled the scene.

The three people in the other car were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

More SB I270 (Prior to Split) 2-car collision, 1 left shoulder (on fire) driver fled scene, & 1 right shoulder w/ 3 uninjured occupants. Fireworks located in car & strewn across road. @mcfrs Fire/Explosive Investigators confiscated 2 lawn/leaf bags full fireworks (>$500 value) pic.twitter.com/W7PYMREhbC — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 4, 2024

Multiple bags of fireworks, which are banned in Montgomery County, were found in one of the cars and strewn across the road, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer.

Piringer said in a post on X that the fireworks were confiscated.

A few southbound lanes were blocked on I-270 by emergency medical services at the scene, but the roadway was completely cleared by 5:40 a.m.

