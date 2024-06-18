Amid big Montgomery Co. superintendent shuffle, school COO quietly exits

Montgomery County’s getting a new superintendent, but it’s already lost a chief operating officer.

Brian Hull, who served as COO since 2022, is no longer with Montgomery County Public Schools.

According to Liliana Lopez, a spokesperson for the school system, Hull’s last day was June 14.

Hull’s departure wasn’t confirmed to WTOP until Tuesday.

Asked if Hull’s position would be filled, Lopez said she would follow up on at as soon as she gets information.

Hull briefly served as interim superintendent in 2023 when former school chief Monifa McKnight was out on medical leave.

The Montgomery County Board of Education announced it’s pick for superintendent, Thomas Taylor, on Monday.

Taylor is currently superintendent of Stafford County schools in Virginia.