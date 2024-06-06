Lottery player in Silver Spring cashes $1M Mega Millions ticket

One lucky lottery player in Silver Spring scored big Tuesday night, becoming Maryland's first Mega Millions millionaire of 2024.

While they didn’t win the $560 million jackpot, they did cash in second-tier winning ticket to the tune of $1 million.

The ticket was sold at the Aspen Hills Citgo at 13615 Georgia Ave. The Silver Spring retailer also earned a $2,500 bonus from the Maryland Lottery for selling the ticket.

Third-tier winning tickets, worth $10,000, were also sold in Bethesda and Ocean City. Those were sold at Talbert’s Ice and Beverage Service on River Road in Bethesda and at 7-Eleven at 106 North Division Street in Ocean City.

The big winner was in Illinois, where the more than half-billion-dollar jackpot was sold. The lucky numbers were 19, 37, 40, 63 and 69 and the Mega Ball was 17.

