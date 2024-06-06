Live Radio
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Lottery player in Silver…

Lottery player in Silver Spring cashes $1M Mega Millions ticket

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

June 6, 2024, 2:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

One lucky lottery player in Silver Spring scored big Tuesday night, becoming Maryland’s first Mega Millions millionaire of 2024.

While they didn’t win the $560 million jackpot, they did cash in second-tier winning ticket to the tune of $1 million.

The ticket was sold at the Aspen Hills Citgo at 13615 Georgia Ave. The Silver Spring retailer also earned a $2,500 bonus from the Maryland Lottery for selling the ticket.

Third-tier winning tickets, worth $10,000, were also sold in Bethesda and Ocean City. Those were sold at Talbert’s Ice and Beverage Service on River Road in Bethesda and at 7-Eleven at 106 North Division Street in Ocean City.

The big winner was in Illinois, where the more than half-billion-dollar jackpot was sold. The lucky numbers were 19, 37, 40, 63 and 69 and the Mega Ball was 17.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

trobertson@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up