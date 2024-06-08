Live Radio
Driver of pickup truck sought after pedestrian hit-and-run leaves man dead in Montgomery Co.

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

June 8, 2024, 1:46 PM

Detectives in Montgomery County, Maryland, are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a man in Takoma Park on Monday.

Takoma Park Police officers and first-responders with Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded to the 1100 block of University Blvd. E where they found a man lying in the roadway with head injuries at about 1:17 p.m., Montgomery County police said.

The man, who has yet to be identified, was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy later determined that the victim’s injuries were likely caused by a vehicle.

Police said a preliminary investigation found a westbound vehicle hit the victim and fled the scene on Lebanon Street toward Prince George’s County.

If the vehicle, “described as a 1999-2006 black Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Extended Cab pickup truck,” had any damage, it would be on the left side, according to police.

Photo of pickup truck suspected of hitting a pedestrian who later died. (Courtesy Montgomery County Department of Police)

Police described the victim as a Hispanic man, 30 to 40 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 pounds, with a short goatee, wearing a light blue T-shirt and dark blue sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding the crime or victim is asked to contact the Montgomery County Department of Police by phone at 240-773-6620 or via email at CRUnit@montgomerycountymd.gov.

A map of the area where the hit-and-run happened is below.

