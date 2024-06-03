Rockville elementary school principal charged with assaulting student

Ritchie Park Elementary School Principal Andrew Winter has turned himself in after allegedly assaulting a student.

A Rockville, Maryland, elementary school principal has turned himself in after allegedly assaulting a student.

Ritchie Park Elementary School Principal Andrew Winter, 54, is facing a charge of second-degree assault.

The alleged assault happened in February, the Rockville Police Department said in a news release. The president of the school’s PTA, Amy Haddad, told WTOP that Winter has been on leave from the school since then, but no one knew why until now.

“I think what’s been frustrating is the lack of clear, straightforward communication throughout this process,” Haddad said.

She said parents and everyone connected to the school is shocked.

“The real surprise for most people was the arrest.”

The exact nature of the assault is not detailed in the police report. In a letter sent to parents Friday, Assistant Superintendent Sean McGee wrote that Winter will not be returning to the school.

A PTA meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the school regarding the search and selection for a new principal.

“We would like to thank you for your patience through this transition and also with the changes of the assistant principal position. We understand that changes to school leadership and personnel can be difficult and we apologize for any confusion that this has caused,” McGee wrote in the letter.

