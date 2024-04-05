Live Radio
Alsobrooks’ campaign office in Silver Spring burglarized

Will Vitka | will.vitka@wtop.com

April 5, 2024, 11:49 PM

Burglars hit the U.S. Senate campaign office of Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks in Silver Spring, Maryland, officials said Friday.

The burglary was found by a field office staffer when they got to work around 11:15 a.m.

They found their desk “disheveled” with “campaign items thrown in the trash, personal belongings stolen, and his closed and sealed leather notebook containing sensitive campaign information was untied and had been opened,” according to a release.

“I am disappointed to see that our office seemed to be targeted. Someone forced their way in, went through sensitive material, threw some of our campaign shirts in the trash and stole personal items from a staff member,” Alsobrooks said in a statement.

“What I will say is that this will not deter us and it only strengthens our resolve to run the kind of uplifting campaign we’ve been running since day one.”

Alsobrooks’ office was the only one burgled. According to the release, surveillance cameras are being installed.

