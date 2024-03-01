Suspect in Montgomery County high school bomb threat faces criminal charges in other states, police say

A juvenile male has been charged in connection with bomb threats made at Wootton High School in Rockville, Maryland, in November, Montgomery County police said Friday.

A juvenile male has been charged in connection with bomb threats made at Wootton High School in Rockville, Maryland, in November, Montgomery County police said Friday.

At around 8 a.m. Nov. 27, the suspect called Wootton and said bombs were placed inside certain areas of the school, according to police. School personnel reported the threat to law enforcement, who responded, along with fire-rescue personnel, and evacuated the school.

Officers and K-9 units searched the school and did not find any bombs, police said.

Through speaking with witnesses and conducting search warrants, officers identified the boy, who’s now in custody, as the suspect. Investigators also determined that he made bomb threats against schools in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Missouri and Howard County, Maryland, according to police.

He is charged with threats of mass violence, telephone misuse and other violations. Police have referred the case to the Department of Juvenile Services. Police said he faces criminal charges in other states.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.