Under the proposal, new developments within one-half mile from Metro and Purple Line stops would be exempt from having to provide parking -- except for having parking for people with disabilities.

Housing near transit hubs in Montgomery County, Maryland, could become less expensive.

The Montgomery County Council on Tuesday approved changes to zoning regulations that let developers skip having to include parking for new developments built near Metro stations and bus stops in the county.

County Council President Andrew Friedson called the mandate that builders include a set number of parking spaces “outdated” and said the requirement could add tens of thousands of dollars to housing.

The vote was unanimous and includes a provision of spaces for people with disabilities. It would apply to new developments in the county.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Friedson told reporters the cost of parking drives up the cost of housing “significantly,” sometimes as much as $70,000-$100,000.

Under the change being approved by the council, new developments near transit hubs would be exempt from having to provide parking — with the exception of having parking for people with disabilities. The exemption would apply to new housing within one-half mile from Metro and Purple Line stops and within one-quarter mile of planned or existing bus stops.

The proposal was first introduced in November 2023.

