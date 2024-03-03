Montgomery Co. celebrates decade of animal services, adoption center with $10 adoption fees

Maryland families looking to add a pet to their home will find the process a little bit easier this week as the Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center celebrates a decade of service with $10 adoption fees.

Piper is among the pets reminding families that all adoption fees are reduced to $10 through March 10. (Courtesy, MCASAC) Piper is among the pets reminding families that all adoption fees are reduced to $10 through March 10. (Courtesy, MCASAC) Montgomery County, Maryland, families looking to add a pet to their home will find the process a little bit easier this week as the Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center celebrates a decade of service.

The center is promising $10 adoption fees for the first 10 days of March as part of its celebration supported by Friends of Montgomery County Animals. Shelter operations manager Spencer Kelly said the move was more than just symbolic, reflecting on the progress made over the last 10 years.

“Thanks to the support of staff, volunteers, fosters, partners and the entire community we have made tremendous strides to better the lives of animals,” Kelly said. “While we celebrate this milestone with an adoption event, I am looking forward to MCASAC making an even greater impact in our community and further strengthening the human-animal bond over the next 10 years.”

County Executive Marc Elrich encouraged those looking to adopt one of the animals to take advantage of the celebration.

“Adopting an animal from our shelter can provide families with years of joy and unconditional love. … If you are considering adding a pet to your family, please visit our shelter and have our staff help you find a furry friend for your home,” Elrich said in a news release.

Those looking to adopt can see the animals available online or visit the adoption facility, which is open 7 days a week. If you’re planning to adopt, you can also fill out the adoption questionnaire before you arrive to make the process just a bit easier.

Since applications are processed in the order they’re received and adoptions are completed on the same-day, the center advises potential owners to “be prepared to take home an animal by bringing a leash and collar for dogs or a carrier for cats and small animals.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.