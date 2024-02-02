Montgomery Co. resident tests positive for measles

The Maryland Department of Health announced Thursday a Montgomery County resident has tested positive for measles after returning from an international trip.

The news release included a list of public places the infected person visited, including:

Washington Dulles International Airport International Terminal: Jan. 27 from 6 a.m. — 9:30 a.m.

Claridge House apartments at 2445 Lyttonsville Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20910: Jan. 27 from 7:30 a.m. — 10 a.m.; Jan. 27 from 6 p.m. — Jan. 28 at 1 a.m.; and Jan. 29 7 a.m. — 10 a.m.

Suburban Hospital Emergency Department: Jan. 27 from 7 p.m. — 11 p.m.

Anyone who may have crossed paths with this person or who was in the same place at the times listed above may have been exposed to the measles, the health department said.

“People, especially those who are not vaccinated or otherwise immune to measles, who were at any of these locations during the possible exposure times should monitor themselves for any early symptoms of measles for 21 days after the potential exposure,” the department said in a news release. “People who develop a fever or other symptoms of measles should not go to childcare, school, work or out in public, and should contact their health care provider.”

Symptoms of measles tend to develop within 10 to 14 days of exposure, though the onset of symptoms can occur anywhere between seven and 21 days. The symptoms include a fever more than 101 degrees Fahrenheit; red, watery eyes; runny nose; a cough; and a red rash that tends to start on the face and spread to the rest of the body.

Measles is a vaccine-preventable illness, and people can be considered immune to the disease if they received two measles vaccinations, previously had measles, or were born in the United States before 1957. However, pregnant women, the elderly, infants and immunocompromised people are especially vulnerable.

The Virginia Department of Health previously warned of a measles exposure risk at Dulles Airport on Jan. 3 and Reagan National Airport on Jan. 4 after another international traveler tested positive.

The CDC recently warned of a surge of measles cases in the U.S., citing 23 confirmed cases of measles between Dec. 1, 2023, and Jan. 23, 2024 alone.

