Va. Dept. of Health says traveler with measles passed through Dulles and Reagan Airports last week

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is warning travelers who were in Dulles Airport on January 3 or Reagan National Airport on January 4 to stay alert for signs of measles if they never received a vaccine.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is warning travelers who were in Dulles Airport on January 3 or Reagan National Airport on January 4 to stay alert for signs of measles if they never received a vaccine.

A traveler with a now-confirmed case of the highly contagious illness passed through the international arrivals area of Dulles between 4 and 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3. The person then was in Terminal A at National between 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4.

The VDH is working to contact all passengers who were on the flights with the sick person.

The illness spreads easily through the air when a sick person breathes, coughs or sneezes. The symptoms include a fever of 101 degrees or higher, along with a runny nose, watery eyes and a cough that begins 7 to 14 days after exposure. After symptoms begin, a rash can appear on the face and spread to the rest of the body within 3 to 5 days.

The department asks anyone who has not had a measles or MMR vaccine to watch for symptoms until January 25. If people become sick, they should isolate and contact a doctor right away.

The VDH says most people in the state are vaccinated, as 95% of kindergartners have the vaccine. However, infants under 12 months are too young to receive a vaccine.

The department advises healthcare providers to be alert for reports of illness that could be measles. Doctors are reminded that measles is an “immediately reportable disease.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.