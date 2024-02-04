Montgomery Co. is giving out more laptops to low-income families

Low-income families in Montgomery County, Maryland, are getting free laptops as part of a program from a federal grant.

Through Montgomery Connects, 60,000 free Chromebooks will be given to residents that do not have access to a computer.

There are eight dates left for families who qualify to go pick up a free Chromebook:

Wednesday, Feb. 7 at the Mid-County Communication Recreation Center, from 3-7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 8 at the Gaithersburg Library, from 3-7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 9 at the Long Branch Community Center, from 3-7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 10 at the Takoma Park Community Center, from noon to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 14 at the Germantown American Job Center, from noon to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 15 at the White Oak Recreation Center, from 3-7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 16 at the Silver Spring Library from 2-6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 17 in the cafeteria of the Executive Office Building, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Recipients must be at least seven years old, have a library card and be a Maryland resident. Proof of ID and address are required.

Montgomery County has previously given out free laptops from another grant. The county said that this is the last free laptop grant it expects to receive.

Residents who received a free laptop from the county between May 2022 and April 2023 are not eligible to get another one, according to the county.

Find details on how to make an appointment online.

