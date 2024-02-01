Gas leak prompts Bethesda building evacuation, shuts down nearby roads, officials say

A reported gas leak in Bethesda, Maryland, has shut down nearby roads during the Thursday evening commute and a building has been evacuated as a precaution, according to a spokesperson with Montgomery County Fire and EMS.

A building has been evacuated following a reported gas leak in Bethesda, Maryland, Thursday evening, according to Montgomery County Fire and EMS. Northbound traffic is blocked on Wisconsin Ave. at Old Georgetown Road is closed, which WTOP Traffic reports has caused delays.



A building has been evacuated following a reported gas leak in Bethesda, Maryland, Thursday evening, according to Montgomery County Fire and EMS, and drivers should expect delays in the area as nearby roads are shut down.

The department is responding after gas was detected in a building located at 7501 Wisconsin Avenue near East West Highway, according to a post on social media.

Northbound traffic is blocked on Wisconsin Avenue at Old Georgetown Road is closed, which WTOP Traffic reports has caused delays.

The westbound lanes of East-West Highway are also blocked at Pearl Street, according to Montgomery County police.

Southbound traffic on Wisconsin Avenue is able to get by the investigation, according to WTOP Traffic.

Washington Gas is on the scene.

No word has been given yet on what caused the possible gas leak.

Here’s a map of where officials said the gas leak happened:

