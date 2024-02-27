Gaithersburg business sells art depicting ‘Positive Black Images’

Dexter Merritt sells art pieces from a collection through his business in Gaithersburg, Maryland, which is fittingly called “Positive Black Images.”

Throughout February, WTOP is celebrating Black History Month. Join us on air and online as we bring you the stories, people and places that make up our diverse community.

For Dexter Merritt, having a business that sells artwork depicting positive aspects of Black life is not just about looking at paintings, attracting customers and making money. It’s about promoting cultural affirmation, celebrating diversity and fostering social change.

“Our mission is to curate, showcase and share the rich and diverse images that emanate from the African American culture and the Black experience,” Merritt said.

Merritt’s job, essentially, is to have a deep understanding of the intersection between art, identity and community empowerment.

At the core of his business is a commitment to uplifting the narratives of Black individuals and communities.

“I began to visit a number of art galleries and found several pieces that I liked, but I also noticed a certain scarcity of what I was looking for,” Merritt said. “As I traveled from one gallery to another, I had the good fortune of meeting several talented artists and stayed in contact with them.”

Merritt’s goal was to curate a collection of artwork that authentically reflects the breadth and depth of the Black experience.

That involved collaborating with a diverse array of artists — from established masters to emerging talents — who bring their unique perspectives and voices to the forefront.

“Over time, I was able to build a fine art collection that I felt was representative of the fullness of our culture and the Black experience,” Merritt said.

Now, Merritt is able to sell pieces from that collection through his business in Gaithersburg, Maryland, which is fittingly called “Positive Black Images.”

The artwork is “representative of our culture past, present and future,” according to Merritt.

Subject matter includes themes such as family life, religion, music and rhythm, educational pursuits and Black voices.

“We believe art can be more than just a collection of beautiful paintings,” Merritt said. “It can be used to convey positive images that give rise to motivation and hope in all people.”

