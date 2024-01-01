Man struck and killed while trying to fill gas tank on side of I-270, police say

A Virginia man who had pulled over on the shoulder of I-270 in Maryland to fill his gas tank was struck and killed in the early morning hours of New Year's Day, according to Maryland State Police.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. Monday in Montgomery County. Police said 36-year-old Caesar Adigwe, of Spotsylvania County, Virginia, stopped on the side of northbound I-270 near Old Georgetown Road and was putting gas in his vehicle when he was hit by the driver of a Nissan.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The driver, a 22-year-old Clarksburg, Maryland, woman, stayed at the scene, police said.

I-270 was briefly closed following the crash.

Police are still investigating what happened. Once the investigation is complete, police will turn over their findings to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office, which will decide whether any charges should be filed.

Below is a map of the area where the crash occurred:

