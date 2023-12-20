Live Radio
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Rockville police release photo…

Rockville police release photo of courthouse hit-and-run suspect still at-large

Jenna Romaine | jenna.romaine@wtop.com

December 20, 2023, 4:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Nearly a week after the hit-and-run in front of a Rockville, Maryland, courthouse, two people remain hospitalized and police are continuing to search for the suspect.

The suspect, 44-year-old Walter Giovanni Marquez-Aviles, of Gaithersburg, remains at-large. Rockville police released his photograph to the public on Wednesday with hopes that it will help authorities locate him.

Marquez-Aviles has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and three counts of first-degree assault.

Two men — ages 22 and 18 — and a 79-year-old woman were struck by a dark-colored SUV outside 199 East Montgomery Avenue at around 2:30 p.m. last Thursday, Dec. 1. The SUV then fled the scene.

All three were taken to the hospital in serious condition. The 22-year-old has been released, but the teenager and 79-year-old both remain hospitalized as of Wednesday.

The three people injured said the driver of the SUV was on “the other side” of a criminal case they were involved in, according to a source who spoke with WTOP’s partners at 7News.

Police have asked anyone with information about Marquez-Aviles’ whereabouts to contact the department at 240-314-8938 or detectives@rockvillemd.gov. Callers can remain anonymous.

Jenna Romaine

Jenna joins WTOP after working as lead staff writer for Secret D.C. She has been a contributing writer for Billboard and has also worked for the Washington Examiner and The Hill where she reported for the Changing America section.

jenna.romaine@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up