Rockville police release photo of courthouse hit-and-run suspect still at-large

Police released a photo of the suspect in the hit-and-run crash in front of a Rockville, Maryland, courthouse, last Thursday.

Nearly a week after the hit-and-run in front of a Rockville, Maryland, courthouse, two people remain hospitalized and police are continuing to search for the suspect.

The suspect, 44-year-old Walter Giovanni Marquez-Aviles, of Gaithersburg, remains at-large. Rockville police released his photograph to the public on Wednesday with hopes that it will help authorities locate him.

Marquez-Aviles has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and three counts of first-degree assault.

The Rockville City Police Department continues to seek the public’s assistance in locating the suspect wanted in connection to the Dec 14, 23 vehicular assault in front of 199 E. Montgomery Ave seriously injuring three people. Click link for details – https://t.co/wzyFgjNyKA pic.twitter.com/WfiUEw1zGz — Rockville City Police Department (@RockvilleCityPD) December 20, 2023

Two men — ages 22 and 18 — and a 79-year-old woman were struck by a dark-colored SUV outside 199 East Montgomery Avenue at around 2:30 p.m. last Thursday, Dec. 1. The SUV then fled the scene.

All three were taken to the hospital in serious condition. The 22-year-old has been released, but the teenager and 79-year-old both remain hospitalized as of Wednesday.

The three people injured said the driver of the SUV was on “the other side” of a criminal case they were involved in, according to a source who spoke with WTOP’s partners at 7News.

Police have asked anyone with information about Marquez-Aviles’ whereabouts to contact the department at 240-314-8938 or detectives@rockvillemd.gov. Callers can remain anonymous.