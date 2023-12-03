Live Radio
3 hospitalized after being hit by car near Montgomery Co. courthouse; suspect identified

Veronica Canales | veronica.canales@wtop.com

December 14, 2023, 6:36 PM

Three people were injured after they were hit by a vehicle Thursday afternoon near a courthouse in Rockville, Maryland.

Police said the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on East Montgomery Avenue near the Montgomery County Circuit Courthouse.

Rockville City Police say all three people — a 79-year-old woman and two men aged 22 and 18 — were taken to the hospital with varying injuries. The 22-year-old has been released from the hospital, while the others remain in serious condition, according to officials.

The striking vehicle, described as a dark-colored SUV, did not remain on the scene.  Police have an arrest warrant out for a Gaithersburg man. They are asking for the public’s help in finding 44-year-old Walter Giovanni Marquez-Aviles who is charged with three counts of attempted murder and three counts of first-degree assault.

The people hit by the car said the driver was on “the other side” of a criminal case they were involved with, according to a source who spoke with WTOP news partners at 7News.

Anyone with information about Marquez-Aviles’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Rockville City Police at (240)-314-8938.

Below is a map of where the crash happened:

This story is developing. Check back with WTOP for the latest. 

WTOP’s Ciara Wells contributed to this report.

