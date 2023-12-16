Police: Suspect in hit-and-run of 3 people outside Montgomery Co. courthouse still at large

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are looking for a suspect they say struck three people outside a courthouse in Rockville this week.

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are looking for a suspect they say struck three people outside a courthouse in Rockville this week.

Rockville City Police say 44-year-old Walter Giovanni Marquez-Aviles, of Gaithersburg, is charged with three counts of attempted murder and three counts of first-degree assault.

Three people — a 79-year-old woman, a 22-year-old man and an 18-year-old man — were struck by a dark-colored SUV at 199 East Montgomery Avenue, just outside the Montgomery County District Courthouse shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to a news release from the department. The vehicle did not stay at the scene.

The victims say they are on the other side of a criminal case Marquez-Aviles is involved with, according to a report from WTOP’s news partners at 7News. WTOP has reached out to law enforcement for confirmation.

The victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries. The 22-year-old was released, but the others remain in serious condition, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information about Marquez-Aviles’ whereabouts to call 911 or contact the Rockville City Police at 240-314-8938 or via email detectives@rockvillemd.gov.

Police say there is no threat to the community. Their investigation is ongoing.