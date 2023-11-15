Montgomery Co. teacher on leave for alleged antisemitic social media posts

A Montgomery County teacher is on administrative leave after she was accused of posting messages on Facebook that were “antisemitic in nature.”

The teacher, Sabrina Khan-Williams, teaches world studies at Tilden Middle School in Rockville. Khan-Williams also teaches diversity, equity and inclusion classes.

“The nature of the alleged messaging is hurtful and antisemitic in nature. As a school community, we must condemn statements demeaning individuals or groups,” Christopher Cram, a spokesperson for Montgomery County Schools, told WTOP.

The school system would not go into details about the posts, but Emily Proffitt, a parent of a sixth-grader at the school, said screenshots of the Facebook posts allegedly made by the teacher were shared in a group chat among parents.

“She’s posting things that are akin to the Holocaust deniers. She’s posting denial of a massacre that occurred on Oct. 7,” Proffitt said.

The messages then made their way to the school’s principal, Sapna Hopkins, who, in a letter to the school community, said she reported the incident to the “appropriate MCPS department, which is responsible for initiating an investigation.”

Hopkins said because this is a personnel issue, the school system cannot provide more information on the posts.

“These social media posts have undermined our school’s values of respect and belonging,” Hopkins wrote.

While Proffitt said she appreciated the letter to the school community, she said she wishes the school system would have revealed more details about the posts, which she called “very disturbing” and which she said left her “scared and angry.”

WTOP’s Kate Ryan contributed to this report.