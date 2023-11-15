How you can get paid for installing security cameras in Montgomery Co.

Under the terms of the program, applicants for rebates of up to $250 would have to agree to retain video footage for seven days, and the cameras would have to be installed outside a building.

Soon, up to 1,000 new security cameras could be put to work to spot crime at homes and businesses across Montgomery County, Maryland.

Montgomery County police Lt. Dan Helton joined council members and County Executive Marc Elrich at his weekly briefing to announce the plan that allows residents and business owners in “high priority” areas of the county to apply for and get rebates on the purchase of security cameras.

Helton said the designation for areas that are considered “high priority” can change, depending on the latest crime data.

“If you are not in a particular area right now, that doesn’t mean it’s set in stone,” he said. “At least once a year, we’re going to review our crime data, because this is all data-driven. … The more cameras we get out there, I think it’s really going to have an impact.”

Under the terms of the program, applicants for the rebates of up to $250 would have to agree to retain video footage for seven days and the cameras would have to be installed on the outside of a building.

Businesses and nonprofits applying for the cameras would have to make a written agreement to post signs to alert visitors to their property of the presence of a security camera. An individual business or nonprofit could be reimbursed for up to $1,250 toward the installation of security cameras.

“We know these cameras, informal as they are, can be really useful to adding to the security of communities,” Elrich told reporters during Wednesday’s briefing. “I’ve been a big advocate of using technology to make our communities safer.”

Council member Sidney Katz, chair of the council’s Public Safety Committee, supports the plan.

“It’ll deter as well as help in solving crimes,” he said.

Katz said he has security cameras at his home, and noted he’s grateful that his cameras have, so far, picked up four legged visitors to his property, such as deer and rabbits.

Council member Gabe Albornoz said the program will be studied “to see how it goes and see if it is necessary to expand it.”

The county has been exploring the use of various technologies to fight crime, including drone cameras, which may be part of a new pilot program in Silver Spring and Wheaton.

License plate readers are already in use in a number of settings, including fixed-location readers on the county’s borders, said Earl Stoddard, the Montgomery County assistant chief administrative officer. Some are fixed to traffic lights “at certain intersections” to identify stolen vehicles. License plate readers are also in use in police cruisers, said Stoddard.

“About 40 vehicles a month are getting upgraded,” Stoddard said.