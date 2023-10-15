Train collides into truck in Montgomery County

A flatbed truck was hit by a train in Montgomery County after breaking down on railroad tracks.

It happened shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday night at the Linden Lane railroad crossing in Silver Spring, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

No one was hurt when the CSX train carrying gravel slammed into the truck, according to fire officials.

The train stayed on the tracks.

Some road around the tracks were closed following the collision.

ICYMI (10/14 ~11p) Train vs Tow truck, no injuries https://t.co/I8y755Kewu pic.twitter.com/pMmnPzZ2Dk — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) October 15, 2023

WTOP has reached out to CSX for comment. A map of the area is below.