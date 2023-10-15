Israel-Hamas war: Live updates | Conflict could spread across Middle East | Israel-Hamas conflict explained | 2 American hostages freed | Journalists in Gaza struggling
Live Radio
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Train collides into truck…

Train collides into truck in Montgomery County

Terik King | terik.king@wtop.com

October 15, 2023, 8:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A flatbed truck was hit by a train in Montgomery County, Maryland, after breaking down on railroad tracks.

It happened shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday night at the Linden Lane railroad crossing in Silver Spring, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

No one was hurt when the CSX train carrying gravel slammed into the truck, according to fire officials.

The train stayed on the tracks.

Some road around the tracks were closed following the collision.

WTOP has reached out to CSX for comment. A map of the area is below.

Terik King

Terik King is an Associate Producer for WTOP. New to the news industry, before joining WTOP he held roles producing podcasts, unscripted television and content for MTV, the NFL and independent documentary production companies.

terik.king@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up