Montgomery Co. executive seeks additional security grants for nonprofits at risk for hate crimes

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich announced $900,000 has been allocated for “Nonprofit Security Grants” that are intended for organizations that are “at high risk of experiencing hate crimes.”

The county makes such grants available annually, but during his Wednesday briefing with reporters, Elrich said he’s asking the county council for an additional $100,000 for “immediate access to some of our religious institutions who are feeling at risk in this moment,” referring to Saturday’s attack on Israel by Hamas.

“We want to make sure that we act prospectively rather than reflexively and try to make sure that people are safe and secure wherever they are in Montgomery County,” Elrich said of the expedited request for the additional funding.

Referring to the recent attack on Israel by Hamas, which killed at least 1,200 people and injured thousands more, Elrich said, “It’s just horrifying, and it mystifies me how people can do some of the things that were done.”

The $900,000 provides nonprofits and religious organizations with up to $20,000 per facility. The grant funds must be used over a 12-month period.

Elrich said the funding is important, given what some populations in the county have experienced over the past three years.

“We’ve seen Asian American groups experiencing a sharp rise in attacks and confrontations,” he said. “We’ve seen a return of antisemitic messaging popping up in our schools and in our neighborhoods. Historic Black churches like Scotland A.M.E. have been vandalized, and Islamophobia continues to persist throughout our county.”

Applications for the grants are due by 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 10. An information session on the available grants will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18, and can be attended virtually.

The Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security will administer the grants aimed to reducing security expenses.

