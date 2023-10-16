Montgomery Co. schools changes promotion process after former principal was promoted while under investigation

Effective immediately, potential candidates won't be considered while under investigation, and they must go through a robust, multifaceted background check.

Montgomery County Public Schools says it’s changing the process it uses to promote administrators, after an investigation into how a principal was promoted while facing harassment and bullying allegations unveiled several missteps.

In a document sent to school staff last week titled “A Framework for Change at MCPS,” Maryland’s largest school system said that effective immediately, administrators won’t be considered for promotions while they’re under investigation.

The school system will also require what it considers to be a robust, multifaceted background check before a preliminary recommendation for appointment to a new role is made.

The action plan was sent to staff as part of a broader email last week, spokesman Chris Cram told WTOP. Local blog Moderately MOCO first reported some of the plans detailed in the email.

As part of the promotions process, according to the memo, the school system will use a “multifaceted” background check that will give decision-makers more information than they can get using a resume, interview, references or criminal background check.

It also said it plans to fully review investigations, personnel files, an internet search and a Maryland Case Search as part of the vetting process. The Board of Education and superintendent, then, will get attestations ensuring the information about a candidate is true and accurate.

Last week, the district released a heavily-redacted version of a law firm’s report into how Principal Joel Beidleman was promoted while under investigation for sexual harassment and bullying. It found that members of the school system’s leadership team knew about the allegations but didn’t try to find out specific details or inquire about how Beidleman could be disciplined.

Montgomery County schools also failed to investigate several relevant anonymous complaints about Beidleman, the report said. In its memo to staff, the school system said it’s revamping and restructuring its investigations unit to help investigate both named and anonymous tips.

The action plan also explains how employees can report complaints, how they can use the Employee Assistance Program and detailed plans for training on sexual misconduct, sexual harassment and appropriate workplace conduct for supervisory staff members, so they can “recognize, address and prevent such behavior in the workplace.”

The investigation, conducted by firm Jackson Lewis, concluded that nobody involved in Beidleman’s promotion violated a school system policy or engaged in intentional misconduct.

Beidleman was set to become the new principal at Paint Branch High School, after serving as principal at Farquhar Middle School. In August, the Washington Post reported that Beidleman made threats, bullied and retaliated against some school employees.