Montgomery Co. police say reported kidnapping of 13-year-old ‘unfounded’

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, say the report of a kidnapping of a 13-year-old has turned out be “unfounded.”

According to police, the girl reported she was approached by two men in a dark grey car near the intersection of Waring Station Road and Stoney Bottom Road in Germantown at around 3 p.m. Tuesday and forced her inside the car.

She then said she later escaped.

“Through the course of the investigation, detectives determined that the report was unfounded and there is no threat to the community or to the safety of children,” police said in an updated news release Wednesday afternoon.