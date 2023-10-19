Montgomery Co. officer who fatally shot knife-wielding teen indicted on Jan. 6 Capitol riot charges

Montgomery County police suspended officer Justin Lee after the department found out he was the subject of an FBI investigation. It is now “taking steps to terminate his employment” after his indictment.

A Montgomery County, Maryland, police officer who shot and killed a teenager accused of stabbing several people in July has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

Montgomery County police suspended officer Justin Lee after the department found out back in July that he was the subject of an FBI investigation. The department is also “taking steps to terminate his employment” after his indictment on felony charges, according to a news release.

Lee was already on administrative leave, which is standard practice, since the police shooting on July 22 that killed Franklin Castro Ordonez, 19, of Gaithersburg.

“His suspension without pay is a direct result of his arrest related to the January 6 insurrection,” Montgomery County police said in a news release. “Upon investigation, it was determined that Lee participated in the January 6 insurrection prior to being hired as a Montgomery County Police Officer.”

His application for employment with the department was submitted in July 2021, and he was hired by the department on Jan. 31, 2022. The police department said it thoroughly investigates the background of job applicants but is reviewing that process “to determine whether adjustments need to be made.”

The Maryland Attorney General is still investigating Ordonez’s shooting.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C. said Lee is charged in a seven-count indictment, including felony offenses of civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers.

He is also charged with several misdemeanor offenses, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and act of physical violence in the capitol grounds or buildings.

“Lee forcibly assaulted a law enforcement officer and obstructed, impeded, or interfered with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder. Lee is also accused of entering and remaining in the U.S. Capitol grounds while the Vice President was and would be temporarily visiting without lawful authority to do so and engaging in disruptive conduct, physical violence, and disorderly conduct while on restricted grounds of the Capitol,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Lee was arrested Thursday in D.C. and was expected to make his first court appearance in the District.